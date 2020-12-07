Where can find information on how cisco adopted to cloud computing?

Cisco Select Certified Partner here.



The honest advice is that your question just isn't appropriate to a highly technical and complex enterprise as large as Cisco.



You are never going to get a straight answer as to how Cisco 'switched to the cloud' because this is a fictional scenario and I'm surprised you think it exists.



With 75,000 employees across the globe in many geographic regions and with an immeasurable quantity of systems, this is something that would have happened organically for each business area over time (and will stil be ongoing).



Likewise, as a cloud provider in many cases these shifts would have been fluid, bespoke, and completed on a hybrid basis over time.



Bear in mind that Cisco do still have (and use) a monstrous amount of static infrastructure. Whether it would be considered 'cloud' if it is their own infrastructure in their own datacentre is also a complex question.



The best you would get is a case study where a specific business unit in Cisco moved a specific system to a platform they considered 'cloud'. You're not going to get something organisation-wide where the Cisco CEO said 'we've gone cloud now' on a Tuesday. It simply didn't happen that way.



If you are writing a research paper on the challenges (Security and otherwise) of switching to the cloud, then you need to focus on an organisation where this is a clear and deliberate action and has a tangible and demonstrable demarcation point before/after.



Find a decent-sized SMB, a midmarket entity, or even an enterprise that uses a finite quantity of systems and can verbalise that transition. There are many case studies out there. Cloud providers love to talk about them.



Don't pick a provider that uses, manages, and sells, thousands.



What you are attempting to do is the functional equivalent of asking Michael Phelps to identify every water molecule he pushed out of the way to win an olympic medal, and explain the process, reasoning and challenges for each one.



I hope this advice is taken in the spirit that it is intended.