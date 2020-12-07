Where can find information on how cisco adapted to cloud computing?

Hi to all,



Don't know if this is a good place to ask for this but let's just do it:



I want you please to direct me to the appropriate channel. I'm doing a research paper on migration to the cloud or switch to the cloud for businesses and its security challenges, and I would like to have some information about how cisco switched to the cloud. What were the challenges, and how did they solve and overcame them. In other words, I want some information on cisco success story when it comes to the switch to cloud computing. When I search in google, all I get is how cisco envisions the migration and their suggested strategy to other companies on how to switch as they are themselves a cloud provider. I couldn't find anything on how cisco itself switched to the cloud.







What are your suggestions? Where can I dig for this kind of information? Can I contact them directly ?