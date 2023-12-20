Where are the next gen MMO's?

I used to be a big WoW player, now I barely play at all, and would love a new WoW 2 on a whole new game engine, or WoD ( World of Diablo ) but that's not happening.



Anyways, I recall years ago, about several future MMO's being in development by former Blizzard guys or other big studios, and this was pre COVID time, so like 2018 or so, and most of them said their game was years away, maybe not until 2023 / 2024 or so. And back then I was like dang, that's a million years away from now. But it is end of 2023 now, and 2024 is next month, and from what I've read, none of these MMO's seem any closer to release if at all? I don't even hear about them much anymore.





-Riot Games MMO

-Ghostcrawler's MMO

-Ashes of Creation ( last word is maybe 2027 / 2028 release )

-Thought there was a couple other big names making a new MMO?