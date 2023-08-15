Where are the Biostar Motherboards in USA / NA

Looking around at consumer motherboards available for purchase- Asus, Asrock/NZXT, Gigabyte, and MSI are pretty much all commonplace at various (r)e-tailers in the United States.



Why is Biostar not really found anywhere here? Looking at their motherboards for the newest generations, e.g. the Biostar Z790 Valkyrie and Biostar X670E Valkyrie they look pretty decent especially if they had any availability at a competitive price. Newegg is listed as a reseller for the United States on Biostar's website, but there is not one Biostar motherboard is available that is sold by Newegg. There are some listings on the Newegg marketplace usually from international sellers. Amazon sells various models but from third party sellers at what seems like too high of prices just because of low availability. Are they at all popular in other regions? Is there just no demand in the U.S. for them?