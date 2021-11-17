Where are my founds on my wallet ? hiveos to kraken

Y

youpidoc

n00b
Joined
Nov 17, 2021
Messages
1
Hello all,

I have some trouble to understand where are my founds on my wallet.
I mine for 1 month already, i have created a flight sheep with my kraken adress but nothing on my kraken account i don't know where the founds are going can you help me to understand this ?

Cheers !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top