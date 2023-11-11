Where are all the lower wattage Seasonic Titaniums at? Discontinuing regular for new ATX 3.0?

Looking for either a TX-850 or TX-750 and they’re all gone except for a few scalp stuff.
They’ve been gone for awhile now. Newegg is having a blowout sale on the TX-1000s - almost as if they’re trying to move old stock.
Is Seasonic bringing out a new line of ATX 3.0 PSUs in the lower wattages or something?
