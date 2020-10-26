When will we see OLED ultra wide monitors?

Zorachus

Dec 17, 2006
Just curious when do you think the technology will be affordable when we'll see ultra widescreen gaming monitors using OLED technology?

I mean in that popular 34" size with 3440 X 1440 res.

I know Samsung had some crazy 49-in ridiculously huge OLED monitor that thing had to cost a million bucks and it's just freaking gigantic. I'm talking your everyday 34" gaming monitor, like the Acer Predator series, will they release an OLED panel?
 
