When will we see OLED ultra wide monitors?

Just curious when do you think the technology will be affordable when we'll see ultra widescreen gaming monitors using OLED technology?



I mean in that popular 34" size with 3440 X 1440 res.



I know Samsung had some crazy 49-in ridiculously huge OLED monitor that thing had to cost a million bucks and it's just freaking gigantic. I'm talking your everyday 34" gaming monitor, like the Acer Predator series, will they release an OLED panel?