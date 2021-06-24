When PCIe x1_3 & PCIe x1_4 are occupied, PCIe x16 run at x2 mode, what if ONLY ONE is occupied?

I am just fed up w/ Asus. I bought a motherboard that c/w a few PCIe x 1 slot, and a 2nd PCIe x 16_2 slot (only run at x4 to begin with)



I need that PCIe x 16_2 slot to run a x4 PCIe NVMe adapter



Now, I have 2 other adapter that I need install at PCIe x 1 _3 and PCIe x 1 _4 (a sound card and a USB 3 port adapter). So according to the manual, "PCIe x 16 slot shares bandwidth with PCIe x 1_3 and PCIex1_4 slot. When PCIe x1 _3 and PCIe x 1 _4 are occupied, PCIe x16 run at x2 mode



So what if ONLY ONE of the slot is occupied, ie.., either PCIe x 1 _3 or PCIex1_4, but NOT both, does that mean that PCIE x 16_2 slot still run at x2 mode?



also, what exactly is "occupied" means? does it mean it's plug in or does it has to be in use? Because if it's plug in only, it shouldn't use any bandwidth



and how much bandwidth does a sound card use at x1 speed?