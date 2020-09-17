When packing up your PC, do you have to worry about static from the material you use to stuff the inside with?

Going to be moving cross country which is about a 30 hour drive. I'm putting my PC in the storage truck, inside its case box secured in its packaging styrofoam, laying on its side so the motherboard lays flat. I'll put it on top of some blankets to help with the vibration. I'll also be taking out my HDD, GPU and sound card. Unfortunately my massive CPU cooler was too much of a pain to install I'm afraid I won't be able to put it back on (honestly after spending half a day of trying, it was a miracle I even got it on in the first place), so I'm going to leave it on. I've read that after taking these measures and stuffing it with some packaging material described below, it should be fine.
Question about the packaging material though. This is the inside of my PC. After removing the GPU and sound card, it's probably too big of an empty space for Instapak foam to properly secure the cooler right? So I was thinking of buying some anti static bubble wrap or packaging paper instead. Anti static bubble wrap is probably a bit more cushiony, but AFAIK only one side protects against static, and I'll be bunching it up. But I'm still confused about this, do I even need to worry about static at all when this packaging material is in a metal case not connected to a power source? Which would you use?
Thanks!
