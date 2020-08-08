when is 4700g actually going to retail?

T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,601
I really want the 4700g badly. I want to take my son's 5600xt and use it another project and give him the APU. He doesn't play anything more demanding than this more advanced APU can handle to be honest.
 
R

Ready4Dis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
1,725
They stated it is for OEMs only, so.... Until they change that stance, never? Realistically, probably sometime next year maybe.
Why not just get him a 3400g then? The 4750g is barely any faster as an APU.
Average geometric fps in review from toms was 44.4fps for the 3400g and 50.2.for the 4750g. That's a $150 APU vs a $310 APU. I mean, if he truly doesnt need a great GPU you could even pick up an rx560 for like $65 that blows both of them away in performance and save $250.

Edit: And just in case anyone had any silly ideas, the 10700k had an average of 17.5fps. So even though Intel supplies iGPUs they aren't useful for much besides simple graphics and transcoding with QSV (which its actually.lretty good at).
 
Last edited:
thesmokingman

thesmokingman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
5,968
Ready4Dis said:
They stated it is for OEMs only, so.... Until they change that stance, never? Realistically, probably sometime next year maybe.
Why not just get him a 3400g then? The 4750g is barely any faster as an APU.
Average geometric fps in review from toms was 44.4fps for the 3400g and 50.2.for the 4750g. That's a $150 APU vs a $310 APU. I mean, if he truly doesnt need a great GPU you could even pick up an rx560 for like $65 that blows both of them away in performance and save $250.

Edit: And just in case anyone had any silly ideas, the 10700k had an average of 17.5fps. So even though Intel supplies iGPUs they aren't useful for much besides simple graphics and transcoding with QSV (which its actually.lretty good at).
Click to expand...
The difference is 15% in games because well it's limited by the tiny gpu. In cpu tasks, the 4 series is as fast as the current desktop cpus something the 4300g... well lol it's not even close enough for it to even dream of.
 
T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,601
I made a mistake. I didn't mean the 4x50 series. I meant the regular consumer model chips like the 4700g. I edited the thread title.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top