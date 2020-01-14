When I enable XMP with this memory computer will not boot?

I have this memory I bought a couple of years ago. https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820236160?Item=N82E16820236160 I believe on my old motherboard it was never set at 4266 with XMP enabled, it worked at like 4000. I got a new Z390 motherboard and enabled XMP. The profile came up with 4266 MHZ and the timings for the memory, but when I exited BIOS my computer will not boot. I then manually set the speed to 3800 and it did boot fine. Does anyone know why my memory does not work at the profile speed of 4266? Would Corsair sell memory that actually did not work with its internal profile? What should I do at this point? Thanks