when $$$ Drives a Game's design

just purchased Battlefield 5 from Steam for $13 (tax included on June 27, 2021)
What a crappy game. Reminds me of a fancy version of a release game makers used to make 10 to 15 years ago. For $13 there's no complaints based on PRICE only but as a game, it sucks royally especially considering it was released in 2018
wow, I can't wait to drop 3x MSRP on a gaming GPU to play more of these AMAZING game releases called:
"20 Video Game Franchises That EA Has Ruined"
Dead Space
Dungeon Keeper
Ultima
Wing Commander
Oddworld
Need for Speed
Syndicate
The Simpsons
Titanfall
Road Rash
Skate
Theme Park
Star Wars: Battlefront
Burnout
SimCity
Magic Carpet
Mass Effect
Fight Night
Command and Conquer
Medal of Honor
I have played the game a total of 3 hours and came across the following and I fgeel for anyone who was foolish enough to buy the game at full price or even 1/2 price. This looks like a PC game released 10-15 years ago:
