When do you think $375.00 will buy an old 3090TI ?

Due to budget and wife I have to stay way back in my hardware, but still try to get the best even if it is two generations old. I had to wait a long time to replace my 1070 with a 1080TI for $250.00 but I could at least seriously feel the difference.. finally got to a 3070 and I still can't see enough cash to sell the 3070 and buy a 3090. So what is your guess? Sometime after the 5000 series comes out, a year, two years? Almost jumped on one here that was having intermittent blackouts before I got a serious laugh out of my chances of actually diagnosing it and fixing it.