When can we expect the 3070 cards to be out for sale?

I am in need of a VideoCard upgrade soon. My system is in my sig, the main PC parts are modern and up to date, I just did a system upgrade last winter just not the video card, knowing I'd hold out for something newer. Currently running a GTX 1070, and I play games on my 40" 4k monitor, and it just barely handles them, well certain games seems to do well, Destiny 2 runs ok @ 4k, but Battlefield stutters and gets a bit choppy. I am still playing WoW ( World of Warcraft ) player, and 4k with Ultra maxed settings and 8x AA can be a slog, in certain areas, it will be like 35 to 40 fps or so. And then some parts of WoW easily does the cap of 60 fps solid.



So I don't plan to buy a 3080 Ti. that's way too pricey, but as long as I can get a 3070 for a good price, and most importantly it will maybe double my fps compared to my 1070, that'd be great. At the very least I want a card that will give me 50% better benchmarks bare minimum, but much prefer something that will get me 75% to 100% improvement.