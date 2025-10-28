  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WHEA Event ID 17 warnings - set BIOS PCIE lane to GEN3 to fix it

I figure I'd post this up here in case anyone comes across this problem. Basically, if you upgrade to a GEN4 or GEN5 graphics card, and you randomly freeze and crash where you have to do a hard reset because you don't get a blue screen or minidump, the reasoning is because your motherboard doesn't support PCIE 4.0 or higher graphics cards (even though it's stating that it does). If you go to Event Viewer, you'll see hundreds, if not thousands, of WHEA Event ID 17 warnings.

This happens on my Huananzhi B600M-ITX motherboard. My guess is that it could happen to certain Intel's 600 series ITX motherboards.

The good news is, all you have to do is set the BIOS's PCIE lane to GEN3 for your graphics card. You can leave your NVME PCIE lanes to GEN4 or higher. The difference between GEN3 vs GEN4 and GEN5 with a RTX 5090 is up to 4%. I'm guessing it's going to be less with lower-range graphics cards.

https://www.gigabyte.com/Press/News/1991
https://gamersnexus.net/gpus/nvidia-rtx-5090-pcie-50-vs-40-vs-30-x16-scaling-benchmarks
 
