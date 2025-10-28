WHEA Event ID 17 warnings - set BIOS PCIE lane to GEN3 to fix it

I figure I'd post this up here in case anyone comes across this problem. Basically, if you upgrade to a GEN4 or GEN5 graphics card, and you randomly freeze and crash where you have to do a hard reset because you don't get a blue screen or minidump, the reasoning is because your motherboard doesn't support PCIE 4.0 or higher graphics cards (even though it's stating that it does). If you go to Event Viewer, you'll see hundreds, if not thousands, of WHEA Event ID 17 warnings.This happens on my Huananzhi B600M-ITX motherboard. My guess is that it could happen to certain Intel's 600 series ITX motherboards.The good news is, all you have to do is set the BIOS's PCIE lane to GEN3 for your graphics card. You can leave your NVME PCIE lanes to GEN4 or higher. The difference between GEN3 vs GEN4 and GEN5 with a RTX 5090 is up to 4%. I'm guessing it's going to be less with lower-range graphics cards.