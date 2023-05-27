Whatz your oldest system/gear you still use on a daily or regular basis?

funkydmunky
Myself I have an old Core 2 Quad 9400, 6GB RAM Dell system I use as my bed room PC. Upgraded with SSD of course. I'm not a sado-masicust! Watches YT and plays vids just fine. Also my only PC that has a PCI slot so it has my Firewire card for when I need to grab something off an old tape.
I also have a HD7950 in my HTPC that keeps doing the job. Hell plays a load of emulators and party games and does solid work on older AAA titles.
