I'm intrigued. I was looking into another split keyboard bespoke project - www.keyboard.io - Model 01 . One thing about it that I was unsure of is the particular sculpted keycaps and unusual layout which has kept me from ordering. The Dygma Raise seems to be a more "typical" layout which is a benefit. It seems to hit many of my mech-keyboard requirements - open source software+firmware, RGB per-key backlighting, high quality (aluminum in this case) deck, choice of good switches and even better swappable switches. The one thing I'd be curious is the particular layout and key sizes/shapes. This is important for things like aftermarket keysets and whatnot . The other issue is the lack of ergonomic positioning - the wrist/palm rest is a good thing of course (hope that's a comfy, soft gel), but if you look at the KeyboardIO Model 01 and for that matter the ErgoDox EZ, there are different ways of angling each side of the board to fit the user's preference. Perhaps the Raise could offer the same "leg kit" that the ErgoDox EZ does?Aside from the KeyboardIO Model 01, I was also looking into an ErgoDox model (ie ErgoDox EZ is the most "modern" with some stand upgrades - www.ergodox-ez.com , but I think the ErgoDox Infinity www.input.club model is actually better, if it could be updated; alas the Infinity model isn't currently for sale as a package or individually. ), but I am waiting for one to be upgraded for RGB backlighting on the keys themselves and perhaps a few other features. The Dygma Raise seems a reasonable competitor and certainly worth looking into . Thanks!Edit: Can't believe I forgot I already pledged on this last week!