The toughest games I play. I find what is stable and knock 10 to 15MHz off so its fine in very hot weather.

Theres no sense wearing out my gfx card (read: being forced to reduce max overclock because it is no longer stable) with benchmark loads it will never see when in normal use.

If you only game I recommend using your toughest games to test stability.

You can of course knock a little more off the max overclock to be extremely sure.