What's your cell plan, just seeing what's out there.

The Mad Atheist
Currently using Mint Unlimited 40GB w/ 10GB of hotspot data for 30 month.
Fairly happy, thinking to going to their 60/20GB plan for an extra 10 a month once the year's up.
Edit: Data is crap after you hit the plan's cap.
I also have a free TextNow SIM that's only unlimited text and talk, but the mobile data turns off periodically and sometimes texts are delayed to almost 12hrs later.
