What's your cell plan, just seeing what's out there.

Currently using Mint Unlimited 40GB w/ 10GB of hotspot data for 30 month.
Fairly happy, thinking to going to their 60/20GB plan for an extra 10 a month once the year's up.

Edit: Data is crap after you hit the plan's cap.

I also have a free TextNow SIM that's only unlimited text and talk, but the mobile data turns off periodically and sometimes texts are delayed to almost 12hrs later.
 
I been with Google Fi for awhile now. Have no complaints with it. I pay like $65 a month th for the "unlimited" plan which is 35gb. It is totally useless afterwards. They also have great deals on phones all the time.
 
T-Mobile with unlimited talk, text, and data, 10GB of hotspot, and Netlix. $120/mo for 6 lines.
 
