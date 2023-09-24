What's your build set up for M/L training models

B

Binar

Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2007
Messages
998

Intel Core i9-7980XE​

ASRock Rack X299 WS/IPMI​

Crucial RAM 128 GB ( 32GB x 4) DDR4 2666 MHz​

2 x 3090TI FE with Nvlink​

Corsair 1200 W PSU​

Unbutu and probably Windows hence I gotTPM2-S TPM module for seamless Windows install​

I'm still in process to build it
Havent decided on storage. I'll probably use 1 x 4TB fast MVNE ( for OS and applications) and several 20TB ($200 per) for storage
Air cooled everything ..fingers crossed no issues

acquaintance is having one built here
https://shop.lambdalabs.com/gpu-wor...TY5NTE3OTI2MC4xMDUuMS4xNjk1MTc5MzQ2LjM4LjAuMA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top