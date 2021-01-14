What's with these prices? Just trying to find a simple card for wife and i'm floored at the pricing.

Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
2,899
I wanted at most to spend $300 on a card, and all I am seeing is even the most basic cards on EVERY website going for over twice retail. I guess i've been out of the loop for a long time, but it's really disheartening that I finally go to build my wife her own PC that she's been wanting and I can't find anything that's reasonably priced... even used on eBay. a RTX 2060 or a RX 5600 XT would have been fine, but nowhere are they to be found for less than $500+ instead of the $300 I was expecting.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,397
zamardii12 said:
I wanted at most to spend $300 on a card, and all I am seeing is even the most basic cards on EVERY website going for over twice retail. I guess i've been out of the loop for a long time, but it's really disheartening that I finally go to build my wife her own PC that she's been wanting and I can't find anything that's reasonably priced... even used on eBay. a RTX 2060 or a RX 5600 XT would have been fine, but nowhere are they to be found for less than $500+ instead of the $300 I was expecting.
Click to expand...
Scalpers and tariff hike has been the cause of recent prices. Mining is also becoming a thing again. Best bet is check out a Microcenter if you have one near you.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
2,899
Westwood said:
...where've you been the past 16 months? XD
Click to expand...
I knew the hype and the demand for the Nvidia 30 series was really high and impossible to find, but I didn't think that I couldn't find a 1660 or even any 20 series card within reason. I am just shocked honestly.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,397
zamardii12 said:
I did they only have Quadros in stock.
Click to expand...
You got to get there before they open. The earlier the better. They get GPU stocks Tuesday through Friday.

zamardii12 said:
I knew the hype and the demand for the Nvidia 30 series was really high and impossible to find, but I didn't think that I couldn't find a 1660 or even any 20 series card within reason. I am just shocked honestly.
Click to expand...
Turing cards are pretty much out of production at this point. MC still gets 5xxx series cards from AMD also.
 
R

regk

n00b
Joined
Dec 7, 2009
Messages
42
Yeah I was looking to get a system going and it's like I woke up in 2017 again... everything is sold out and the used market is crazy!
 
S

Sir Beregond

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 12, 2020
Messages
96
zamardii12 said:
I did they only have Quadros in stock.
Click to expand...
Denver?

I've given up on building a new PC anytime soon. I had wanted to early this year but doesn't look like that is going to happen.

They do get stock in occasionally. Most of it tends to be 5600 XT's and 5700 XT's when they get big drops. Scattered in with some RX 570's. Others like the 1660/1650 tends to be onesie twosies, so I think you really do have to camp outside in the morning and be first inside and hope they got some GPU's. And rarely I see some 30-series hit, but usually its just EVGA 3090's.

Anyway myriad of factors going on. COVID related high demand, high shipping costs to move product, new tariffs, renewed crypto mining profitability on GPUs, scalper bots, etc. It's a shitstorm of gamers getting stuck with nothing. If my 980 craps out like a 970 did in the house a few months ago, I guess I am SOL. Needless to say I am incredibly nervous about that, and depressed at the state of the market right now.
 
Westwood

Westwood

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
4,308
Sir Beregond said:
If my 980 craps out like a 970 did in the house a few months ago, I guess I am SOL. Needless to say I am incredibly nervous about that, and depressed at the state of the market right now.
Click to expand...
Right? Now and then I get a flicker on my screen and I pucker up.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
2,899
Sir Beregond said:
Denver?
Click to expand...
Yes sir! I don't even live in Denver. I have friends that do and I was going to ask them to pick it up for me and ship it.

Most of it tends to be 5600 XT's and 5700 XT's when they get big drops.
Click to expand...

Do they show up online when they drop or you just have to go to the store and get lucky? I can't ask my friends to drive to Denver every morning, so if I could place my order online and have them pick it up would be best.
 
S

Sir Beregond

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 12, 2020
Messages
96
zamardii12 said:
Yes sir! I don't even live in Denver. I have friends that do and I was going to ask them to pick it up for me and ship it.



Do they show up online when they drop or you just have to go to the store and get lucky? I can't ask my friends to drive to Denver every morning, so if I could place my order online and have them pick it up would be best.
Click to expand...
They do, but due to scarcity they don't allow online ordering of GPUs anymore. It is only in-store now. So best bet is to line up in the morning and beat the others to them. Personally I don't have time/willingness to do that, but maybe you or your friend's do. If you don't do that, trust me, the cards go fast if there are only a few.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top