What's with these prices? Just trying to find a simple card for wife and i'm floored at the pricing.

zamardii12 said: I did they only have Quadros in stock.

Denver?I've given up on building a new PC anytime soon. I had wanted to early this year but doesn't look like that is going to happen.They do get stock in occasionally. Most of it tends to be 5600 XT's and 5700 XT's when they get big drops. Scattered in with some RX 570's. Others like the 1660/1650 tends to be onesie twosies, so I think you really do have to camp outside in the morning and be first inside and hope they got some GPU's. And rarely I see some 30-series hit, but usually its just EVGA 3090's.Anyway myriad of factors going on. COVID related high demand, high shipping costs to move product, new tariffs, renewed crypto mining profitability on GPUs, scalper bots, etc. It's a shitstorm of gamers getting stuck with nothing. If my 980 craps out like a 970 did in the house a few months ago, I guess I am SOL. Needless to say I am incredibly nervous about that, and depressed at the state of the market right now.