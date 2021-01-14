What's with these prices? Just trying to find a simple card for wife and i'm floored at the pricing.

zamardii12
I wanted at most to spend $300 on a card, and all I am seeing is even the most basic cards on EVERY website going for over twice retail. I guess i've been out of the loop for a long time, but it's really disheartening that I finally go to build my wife her own PC that she's been wanting and I can't find anything that's reasonably priced... even used on eBay. a RTX 2060 or a RX 5600 XT would have been fine, but nowhere are they to be found for less than $500+ instead of the $300 I was expecting.