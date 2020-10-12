What's with PSU's almost all being at the bottom? Bad idea for water cooling, no?

undertheradar

Oct 26, 2004
1,783
I've noticed that most current mainstream cases seem to mount the PSU below the motherboard. I'm guessing that this is so the PSU doesn't have to suck in warmer air and the CPU can hang out in the warmer air instead? I read that power cables might seem easier to route from below (shorter), but are they really? I mean, who skips running everything behind the mobo first, right?

Then there are the more "cube" cases where the PSU sits in its own chamber behind the mobo, but I really would prefer something narrower to take up less space on the desk.

Having the PSU at the bottom of the case seems like a bad idea for anyone doing water cooling where any leak around the CPU, mobo, or GPU can drip right into the 120Vac bits and cause big zappy zaps. I thought those cases that put the PSU at the front of the case were a good idea (see Lian-Li PC-A05)... WTF happened?!?! I can only get that if I buy an overpriced Jonsbo?

Is the Inwin 303/301 my only real option here for a new case? Looking for suggestions, please... cases with the PSU up top or at the front please.
 
Kardonxt

Apr 13, 2009
3,228
Make sure you leak test your loop and you won't have any problems. If you are afraid of "big zappy zaps" then water might not be right for you.

Most cases have the psu fan side down so it sucks in fresh air from under the case. Any water should just puddle on the solid side of the PSU. I wouldn't expect any zappy unless you have a major leak which would probably damage other components anyways.
 
Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
4,673
I don't recommend the 303 unless you're fine with one or no fans on the bottom, or don't plan to use the bottom two or three pcie slots on a uATX mb. If you're fine with that, plan on having bottom/rear intake and front exhaust, and only 120mm fans.

Otoh, if you're planning on modding the case, you can take out everything– the fan shroud, cable management, drive cage(s), and mb tray/psu shroud (one piece, unfortunately), more or less in that order.
 
