What's with PSU's almost all being at the bottom? Bad idea for water cooling, no?

I've noticed that most current mainstream cases seem to mount the PSU below the motherboard. I'm guessing that this is so the PSU doesn't have to suck in warmer air and the CPU can hang out in the warmer air instead? I read that power cables might seem easier to route from below (shorter), but are they really? I mean, who skips running everything behind the mobo first, right?



Then there are the more "cube" cases where the PSU sits in its own chamber behind the mobo, but I really would prefer something narrower to take up less space on the desk.



Having the PSU at the bottom of the case seems like a bad idea for anyone doing water cooling where any leak around the CPU, mobo, or GPU can drip right into the 120Vac bits and cause big zappy zaps. I thought those cases that put the PSU at the front of the case were a good idea (see Lian-Li PC-A05)... WTF happened?!?! I can only get that if I buy an overpriced Jonsbo?



Is the Inwin 303/301 my only real option here for a new case? Looking for suggestions, please... cases with the PSU up top or at the front please.