What's up with the video card prices?

Its a "buyers market right now". This means if you want to sell, it is you who is desperate, you are the one who is forced to lower your prices to stay afloat. The buyer can afford to wait for a better deal. Many people are out of work. Covid-19 is raging. In general the standard of living in United States is lower than it was before, and people are generally poorer.
Despite this, somehow the prices are going up! A piece of crap GTX 1080 which is heavily outdated is around $300! People want well over $200 for a GTX 1070 which is much slower...
Is there something I am missing? About 3 years ago, I bought a GTX 1080 for $250 and I didn't even have to put any afford into finding it at this price!
What the hell is going on?
