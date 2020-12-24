What's up with the video card prices?

Beyond all that, COVID has done quite a bit of things to disrupt the market. It's put people out of work, some permanently some temporarily, that includes manufacturing jobs at places like Samsung and TSMC. With so many people now moving from an office job site, to in-home working, it's also upped the demand for computers, and everything associated with them. Combine that increased demand with the lower manufacturing output and you have a prime SELLERS market. Then there's those folks like my cousin with 3 kids. He's had his own gaming computer throughout the years, kids never had one. Occasionally they'd jump on his when he wsan't using it. Now with COVID and far fewer activities the kids are able to participate in, he's shopping for gaming PC's as Christmas gifts. I'm sure he's not the only one, so add another factor to the increasing demand that was never there before.



It's not just computers. One of my other hobbies is motor sports (ATV's, Side by Sides, etc) and those have been affected too. Inventory is tight and prices are high. Pre-Covid I could to the bike shop, get exactly what I wanted for under MSRP. Now? Forget about it. Good chance they won't have exactly what you want so you have to make due with what they do have, and a discount? GTFO... You're going to pay MSRP + ADM. Don't want to pay that much? Sure, you can find a used one if you're willing to roll the dice on how well it was taken care of or how much it was abused. Even then, you're going to pay about he same price as what a new one would have cost you Pre-COVID if you had some negotiating skills.