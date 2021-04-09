What's the truthful reason(s) for the GPU shortage?

Covid started it by reducing worker capacity. Moving forward we had a storm of demand appear by new consoles dropping along with highly sought after gpus. There's a drought around TSMC's plant which reduces their capacity since they go through a hilarious amount of water. Miners and scalping have sprung up due to recent profitability for both of their trades specifically. Car sales have gone back up with travel restrictions starting to relax, which also need chips. Expanding or making new fabs take both enormous amounts of money and time, so there is no easy fix to increase capacity.



The tax on imports simply increased prices, it has no effect on supply. For example the founders edition cards have kept the same price, because they are not made in China, but everyone else has jacked up their prices. This will most likely take years to recover from, if it simply doesn't become the new normal. I unfortunately feel it will only continue to get worse, and we will be looking at $1,000 retail prices of 3060s by the end of the year, with everything else hilariously higher. No reason to believe it will ever get better so long as every card is sold on ebay even when it's 3x msrp. I've been fighting to get a card and a cpu since November with no luck myself.