Whats the smart play in 2024 for multiplayer gaming over wifi (ad-hoc).......

Oh the time we wasted doing Quake 2 Deathmatch on the company LAN back in the day.....we all had Admin rights....I think it was the....Lithium II mod? Off-hand grapple, QuakeWorld like swappable models....turn the BFG into a 10x damage mine layer......such times....<3
But wake UP! Its 2024, and the corporate LAN will stop your attempts to install local Q2 executables before they even get started, so you have to turn to portable personal devices. You have a phone, but phone's *suck*....you need to bind
a portable controller at the very least and then pray its supported. So ok, what else? Switch? Steam Deck? Don't think SD supports that as nobody has needed a lan play client for 15 years but.........those Win 11 handhelds dont do that either, do they? Or....is there even any software made after like 2010 that might *even support* lan play....?
But wake UP! Its 2024, and the corporate LAN will stop your attempts to install local Q2 executables before they even get started, so you have to turn to portable personal devices. You have a phone, but phone's *suck*....you need to bind
a portable controller at the very least and then pray its supported. So ok, what else? Switch? Steam Deck? Don't think SD supports that as nobody has needed a lan play client for 15 years but.........those Win 11 handhelds dont do that either, do they? Or....is there even any software made after like 2010 that might *even support* lan play....?