Whats the smart play in 2024 for multiplayer gaming over wifi (ad-hoc).......

Oh the time we wasted doing Quake 2 Deathmatch on the company LAN back in the day.....we all had Admin rights....I think it was the....Lithium II mod? Off-hand grapple, QuakeWorld like swappable models....turn the BFG into a 10x damage mine layer......such times....<3

But wake UP! Its 2024, and the corporate LAN will stop your attempts to install local Q2 executables before they even get started, so you have to turn to portable personal devices. You have a phone, but phone's *suck*....you need to bind
a portable controller at the very least and then pray its supported. So ok, what else? Switch? Steam Deck? Don't think SD supports that as nobody has needed a lan play client for 15 years but.........those Win 11 handhelds dont do that either, do they? Or....is there even any software made after like 2010 that might *even support* lan play....?
 
Let me rephrase the question: If you have no cellular service, and you pull out your personal PC or device or what have you..... do any games out there with a multiplayer component still support ad-hoc lan play like way back in the day.......or do they all require your device to have WAN access and an internet link these days. Relax, this isn't something we'd all be doing on our forklifts....or in the operating room...wherever your imagination takes you.
 
I think more likely you'll run into issues with games not supporting it. But assuming you play a game which supports local servers/ad-hoc discovery, and if Steam doesn't have UI for ad-hoc setup, you can access the network settings via the Network-Manager applet in the Gnome desktop like any other Linux distro running Gnome. From there, you should be able to do what you want.
 
Ayn Odin 2 and the steam deck are the best at this, the odin for lightness and portability and the steam deck for brute power and more storage plus steamos or windows instead of android. Wifi tethering is not hard... Company lan is monitored and unless it's your company surfing the electromagnetic waves is safer.
After some time with my steam decks I realized that I mostly played ps2 and gamecube games on it and the odin 2 does all of those without any fan noise except for f-zero GX on the gamecube.
 
Wouldn't it be easier just to bring a small form pc to work
 
