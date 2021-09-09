What's the reputation of PowerColor cards?

Rev. Night

Gawd
Mar 30, 2004
545
Hey peeps,

I have the opportunity to local get a Powercolor 6700 XT Fighter, but I am concerned that there aren't alot of reviews on google about this. So now I am resorting to brand reputation, and I'm not sure how great PowerColors are. There is this article on WCCF Tech about Powercolor having a really high RMA rate on the 5700 line, but that's just one article, and last gen to boot.

He did say that the card is 10 days old, from a pre-built system, and I would be given a receipt/invoice. If this allows me to RMA it, if need be, then I am feeling alot better.

Lay some knowledge on me peeps!
 
Fully [H]
Oct 7, 2000
31,199
they seems fine to me but havent had one their cards since amd 7000 series. i dont think that receipt is gonna help much if its a pull...
 
