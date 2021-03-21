What's the proper way to close a hung program in Linux?

Just recently upgraded to the latest version of Mint Cinnamon and I'm not a happy camper. Among other problem I keep getting random program hangs and don't know how to close them. These are just program hangs, not system hangs. Does Linux have a task manager? System was rock solid before the upgrade so I'm pretty sure the problem is Mint.And while I'm on the subject of problems, how the hell does Linux decide which monitor a program opens on in a dual monitor system? Programs will randomly open on monitor #2 even if it's turned off. There's no rhyme or reason as to when this happens but it's annoying a hell. This problem existed before the upgrade so it isn't just the current version.Should I be looking at another distro?