What's the probability of someone buying a used Ryzen 7000 CPU?

This isn't a sale thread, just curious about upgrade feasibility. If I wanted to sell my backup Ryzen 5700x, there are tons of people on amd4 socket that would buy it as an upgrade.

But if I upgrade to the upcoming 9000 series, I would need to sell my 7700x. But what's the market for that? If you have an amd5 board, you already have a 7000 CPU anyways. And you can't upgrade from amd4 obviously.

I guess a prospective buyer could be someone buying a new PC and wanting used parts, but still. That's a really small market compared to amd4 parts
 
Depends on the cpu. The 5800x3d sold like hotcakes even on the used market after the 7k series became available. And many other CPU’s plummeted like the 5600x. A safe bet is judging by how the demand was when the cpu was still “current”.

And also what your asking price is. If you are the type who tried to squeeze every last penny out of a used item and wants just shy of retail, you are either not going to sell or be bumping a for sale thread for months before it goes.

Price and popularity pretty much.
 
Yeah price it low enough it will sell, like always. Just not a huge market for these. If it's cheap enough it could be a good entry point for new am5 users. But if microcenter still has those CPU/mobo/ram deals, good luck trying to compete with that
 
I agree totally. I sold a 7700x I got in a combo a few months ago, and I had to price it lower than I wanted to get it moved. I suspect it will be even worse once the official announcements come out for the 9k series.
 
Could be some folks looking to set up a low-cost, low-power HTPC with a cheap AM5 board. An underclocked and undervolted 7700x could do well there.

If people lowball you too much, there's nothing wrong with just keeping it as an emergency backup CPU. :smug:
 
Zen 3 at least had the price floor of people who wanted to upgrade a CPU without having to also spring for a new AM5 motherboard (at inflated launch prices) and DDR5 RAM which was also still in mostly early phase price elevation.

On the other hand, Zen 4 has depreciated terribly from the perspective of early adopters who paid full retail. the 7950X and X3D are both under $500 after launching at $700. The 7700X is now down to about $275 from $400. Even without regard for the upcoming 9000 series I wouldn't want to buy a used current generation CPU without a good 20-30% discount from MSRP or the present pricing, whichever is lower.

Previously, I thought I might sell my 7950X to offset some cost from going to an expected 9950X3D. Now (especially due to the taking offline of certain software key authentication servers like Office 2007) my home rig will get the 9950X3D, my office PC will be mostly new with likely a B650 board and the 7950X, and my present fully licensed with retail licenses Zen 3 5700G will go to somebody else who is just not capable of transitioning from Office 2007 to Office 2023 or 2021.

Per the rumor mill that is Moore's Law is Dead, Zen 5 chips in the 8-16 core range should be launching for between $50-$100 less than what Zen 4 launched at. If that is at least somewhat accurate, it should lead to another $20-$50 off current Zen pricing for the remaining new-old stock Zen 4 chips. Scale your pitch for a used 7700X accordingly.
 
I rarely buy parts brand new with the exception of gpus during shortages and microcenter combo deals. There will always be a market. I went with a used ryzen 1700x back in the day even though the 2000 series was out because it was cheaper than a new 2600x. Just look at parts prices for previous gen platforms. There is still a market for basically everything from the last 10 years since it's all still usable in a modern computer for the most part.
 
Well, having bought & sold a buttload of stuff here, I can tell you that good used hdwr, with few exceptions, usually sells well around here, so just post it up for whatever you think it is worth and see what happens...if it's too high, you won't get any or very few responses, and will have to bump your thread alot just so it gets some exposure, and you can always edit your post to change the price too...

but if the price is reasonable, you should be able to sell it fairly quickly :)

Or OTOH, you can always use the "OBO" tag to gauge the interest...

OR.... if you don't mind living dangerously for a little while, you could always try the *cough*fleecebay*cough* route too :D
 
I mean I'm not trying to sell it soon, this was more of a market feasibility thread for the entire first am5 Gen.

I would upgrade for cooling purposes though. If the new 9700x or 9800x3d isn't purposely in the 90* nonsense like the 7000s, that would be nice
 
I'm on my third Ryzen 7000 chip and sold the first two within a couple of hours of putting them up. HardwareSwap and here are great for it.
 
Lets say I am on AM4 and was looking to upgrade and your CPU is priced good, I would buy your chip and probably a new board and ram and save some money.
Not everyone buying AM5 is going to get the latest since people aren't generally made of money, they get what they can afford.
If you price your 7700X near the price of a 9700X or close to the price of a lower model that happens to be just as fast as your 7700X then you won't sell your chip.
 
I'm happy with my top end AM4 right now, thanks to another fellow [H]ardForum member here.

However, I also acknowledge that with AM5 now being the mainstream, it's only going to be a matter of time before I'll have to upgrade, whether it be due to a motherboard failure or a CPU failure.

I can all but guarantee the OP that he'll definitely have a market for a used Ryzen 7000 CPU right now, since the much older AM4 platforms are going to be hitting that age where they're more susceptible to dying.

I'm pretty sure that almost everyone here upgrades his or her system every few years, maybe making a major investment (MB + CPU + RAM). Also, now's about the time where a lot of folks running non-TPM 2.0 Ryzen CPU's are going to be looking for an upgrade, especially with Windows 10 going EOL next year.

That CPU will look even more appetizing if someone can find a relatively inexpensive AM5 motherboard.
 
