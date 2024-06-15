What's the probability of someone buying a used Ryzen 7000 CPU?

Zen 3 at least had the price floor of people who wanted to upgrade a CPU without having to also spring for a new AM5 motherboard (at inflated launch prices) and DDR5 RAM which was also still in mostly early phase price elevation.



On the other hand, Zen 4 has depreciated terribly from the perspective of early adopters who paid full retail. the 7950X and X3D are both under $500 after launching at $700. The 7700X is now down to about $275 from $400. Even without regard for the upcoming 9000 series I wouldn't want to buy a used current generation CPU without a good 20-30% discount from MSRP or the present pricing, whichever is lower.



Previously, I thought I might sell my 7950X to offset some cost from going to an expected 9950X3D. Now (especially due to the taking offline of certain software key authentication servers like Office 2007) my home rig will get the 9950X3D, my office PC will be mostly new with likely a B650 board and the 7950X, and my present fully licensed with retail licenses Zen 3 5700G will go to somebody else who is just not capable of transitioning from Office 2007 to Office 2023 or 2021.



Per the rumor mill that is Moore's Law is Dead, Zen 5 chips in the 8-16 core range should be launching for between $50-$100 less than what Zen 4 launched at. If that is at least somewhat accurate, it should lead to another $20-$50 off current Zen pricing for the remaining new-old stock Zen 4 chips. Scale your pitch for a used 7700X accordingly.