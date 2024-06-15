What's the probability of someone buying a used Ryzen 7000 CPU?

Rev. Night
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 1,674
This isn't a sale thread, just curious about upgrade feasibility. If I wanted to sell my backup Ryzen 5700x, there are tons of people on amd4 socket that would buy it as an upgrade.
But if I upgrade to the upcoming 9000 series, I would need to sell my 7700x. But what's the market for that? If you have an amd5 board, you already have a 7000 CPU anyways. And you can't upgrade from amd4 obviously.
I guess a prospective buyer could be someone buying a new PC and wanting used parts, but still. That's a really small market compared to amd4 parts
But if I upgrade to the upcoming 9000 series, I would need to sell my 7700x. But what's the market for that? If you have an amd5 board, you already have a 7000 CPU anyways. And you can't upgrade from amd4 obviously.
I guess a prospective buyer could be someone buying a new PC and wanting used parts, but still. That's a really small market compared to amd4 parts