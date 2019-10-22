What's the latest verdict on Windows 10 LTSC?

Coldblackice
Aug 14, 2010
1,129
With the infinite loop of update insanity that is Windows 10, I've considered dipping my toes into LTSC waters again and again, each time thinking (foolishly) "Surely next update they'll iron everything out and it'll all be good."
Well, I think it may finally be time. In context of current/recent Windows 10 version releases, how would using the latest LTSC (1809) compare? What pros/cons would there be?
I know the topic has been discussed before and I've read through those, but I'm asking in context of the past recent 1-3 months, and any recent experience from anyone here:
- Are there any beneficial changes or features in recent non-LTSC that wouldn't be in LTSC;
- Is there any recent software/support that won't work (or very well) on the latest LTSC?
- I've seen some who claim to be using modified LTSC that enables Windows Store -- anyone have experience using tweaked LTSC?