What's the latest verdict on Windows 10 LTSC?

LTSC is a mixed bag. I've run LTSB and LTSC on systems and had different results depending on the use case. For a personal/gaming OS, its ok but has some deal breakers for me that had me switch back to Windows 10 Pro at the time. The biggest being that it has issues with Steam's VAC system and staying connected. I would constantly get kicked from CSGO servers because it would lose connection with VAC servers. I've tried several computers all with the same results and my friends who gave LTSC a shot had the exact same issue. If you need the Microsoft store, there are ways around getting it installed, but honestly the omission of the Microsoft Store is one of the biggest draws of the OS. You still get updates, they are still forced, and you will still need to reboot your system for most of them. You will reach a point (like LTSB did) where a lot of games will stop support for that version of windows. I believe LTSB ran on 1709, so at one point Blizzard cut off support for their games making it a huge headache. We still use it at work for task-specific machines like our digital displays or manufacturing equipment that require Windows. For that it works fine. Just so you know, there are simple and legal ways to get LTSC. They aren't as simple as getting a Windows 10 key but there ARE legal ways where normal users can get LTSC.



Linux is a good solution but not for everyone. Despite what a couple people here would say, some offices need Office. Whether its because of exchange integration, active directory, or proprietary software that only works with Office or Windows. For home use, I'd say give Linux a shot and see if the games and programs you use have an alternative or a way of installing them. Lutris is great *when it works, Steam's Proton is great *when it works, and overall performance is generally better *when it does work. Those '*'s are the big gotcha though since not everything works. Not everything that "works" according to other people actually works either. The best way to find out for yourself if Linux will work is to just give it a shot. Try out a couple different distros and see if one will. It took me years to finally switch over since I couldn't find a distro that I didn't have critical issues with. I found one a year or so ago (Pop OS) that just works for me, so now its on my laptop and I run my work desktop on it with a Windows VM for stuff that just wont work on Linux. I'm a DBA and do some dev work for my job and I like the granular control I have using it.



I heard a good analogy the other day that I think is fitting. Your operating system is like a car. Not every car is the same and some other better than others for certain people who need certain things. Windows is like your basic modern car. Its the most common car and works for most people. With the change in technology, sometimes it gets in its own way too much and it seems like with every new year, you lose more and more of what makes driving fun. Linux is like a tried and true project car. It might not have A/C, bluetooth probably wont work, you have to pop the hood every now and then, but once you get it running its a unique and fun drive. My friend didn't mention OSX, but I'll just call that an electric scooter for sake of completing the analogy.