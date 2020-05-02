what's the idle power consumption of a pair of active bookshelf speaker, such as M-audio m3-8?

https://m-audio.com/products/view/m3-8

if there is no sound coming out, from source such as CD player, what's the idle power? Say you have to go downstair for 20 min., how much wattage are we wasting?

as the spec. says

Amplifier Power:
  • Low-frequency amplifier power: 150 W
  • Mid-frequency amplifier power: 35 W
  • High-frequency amplifier power: 35 W
but it doesn't say what it is at idle. Does anyone knows?
 
From a quick google search, they may be 20 or less watts each when idle.
If you pay 10 cents per Kilowatt hour, then that would be around $0.0006 per speaker for the 20 minutes you went downstairs.
 
The idle current draw depends on the type of amplifier used. An A-class amplifier will draw near full power all the time and heat up like a space heater. AB class uses a fraction of the idle current and a D-class amp even less. Most active monitors use either D-class or efficient AB class architectures. Your amp is going to be pulling less than 10 watts at idle most likely.
 
