What's the deal with those og Apple iPhone Docks? Where did they go? [iPhone dock thread]

Roflcopter_Down

Jan 7, 2008
Remember the dock that came with the original iPhone? And was sold extra with later models? What happened to that? Why is there no dock like that? I see there was a similar Apple lighting port dock that was discontinued (with mixed reviews). In fact there are only a few (mostly junk, per reviews) lightning cable docks available now. Almost everything else is wireless charging focused. I don't want to attach something to my phone for wireless charging. It seems just as much as hassle as plugging in the phone, or am I missing something?
I bought an iPhone 13 pro after a crack binge on whim. Overall happy with it, just a bit confused. Any dock solution recommendations?


member this? I suppose it was murdered by the ferocious phone case market
post-48958-image-69b7e0e067398b5f0bfecf39f349cb3b.jpg
 
