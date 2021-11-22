What's the deal with those og Apple iPhone Docks? Where did they go? [iPhone dock thread]

after a crack binge

Remember the dock that came with the original iPhone? And was sold extra with later models? What happened to that? Why is there no dock like that? I see there was a similar Apple lighting port dock that was discontinued (with mixed reviews). In fact there are only a few (mostly junk, per reviews) lightning cable docks available now. Almost everything else is wireless charging focused. I don't want to attach something to my phone for wireless charging. It seems just as much as hassle as plugging in the phone, or am I missing something?I bought an iPhone 13 proon whim. Overall happy with it, just a bit confused. Any dock solution recommendations?member this? I suppose it was murdered by the ferocious phone case market