Whats the deal with Seagate?

Who makes the best overall consumer HDDs, ranked by Reliability>Performance>Price?

I'm taking my time trying to plan out the storage expansion on my machine, in the near-term for Plex storage expansion and later for surveillance storage. This build is my first foray with WD HDDs, or any WD drives for that matter. I have a 10TB 7200RPM Purple for my surveillance storage and a 6TB 5400RPM Blue for Plex. I run the OS and store personal files on SSD on both this machine and my laptop, and I'm pretty well satisfied with my selections of Samsung SSDs. But when it comes to HDDs prior to this setup, I've only ever had experience with Seagate drives. But it seems Seagate get a lot of slack about being unreliable around here, and I'm curious as to why this is. Not doubting what anyone is saying just more wondering what exactly the issues are and how commonly they occur.

I've only owned laptops prior to this (3 to be specific), and all came with Seagate HDDs. My last laptop, an Asus N73JQ which I still own and use, initially came with a Seagate Momentus 750GB HDD. At the time of purchase, I also bought a second identical Seagate drive since my laptop has 2 drive bays. A few years later one of the drives crashed, but that is the only drive of any kind that I've owned that has crashed. I actually very surprisingly was able to recover the data just last week when I decided to give it a go out of the blue. The drive had been sitting in a drawer wrapped in a paper towel for 5 years lol. Got the data but the drive was still giving read/write errors, so now its trash. Anyway, I replaced both drives in the laptop with Samsung SSDs and never looked back.

Now that I'm getting into the big storage arena, HDDs are obviously a must. The consumer market is flooded with Seagate HHDs – general purpose, eco, NAS, surveillance, etc. And obviously for every type of Seagate drive there is, you pretty well bet there's an equivalent WD option (or is it the other way around?). Point is, I'm trying to figure out if I would be causing myself a headache by running Seagate drives. WD seems fairly comparable in price, but are they the best option? Admittedly, I know very little about Toshiba and HP drives. I just know that I hear them mentioned from time to time.

So if you trying to build out your Plex server storage and surveillance storage on a Windows machine, which HDDs would you choose and why?
 
HGST used to make the best drives and since they were purchased and destroyed by WD I am a bit frustrated.

With that said the blackblaze reliability reports have shown that Seagate has gotten over their bad 3TB and smaller drives that had abnormally high failure rates.

For your task I would purchase a WDC Elements drives when they it goes on sale and leave them in the external enclosure until the warranty runs out.
 
drescherjm said:
HGST used to make the best drives and since they were purchased and destroyed by WD I am a bit frustrated.

With that said the blackblaze reliability reports have shown that Seagate has gotten over their bad 3TB and smaller drives that had abnormally high failure rates.

For your task I would purchase a WDC Elements drives when they it goes on sale and leave them in the external enclosure until the warranty runs out.
Eh, that's a bit ghetto for my liking lol

I do actually own a 2TB WD Elements external HDD, though I haven't used it much yet. Are they really that great? And it sound like you're not a fan of WD otherwise?
 
At home I am purchasing WDC elements drives and leaving them as externals until the at least the warranty expires. Usually 2 to 4 at a time when they are on sale. I wait for the best price which means under $140 for 8TB, under $160 for 10TB. At work we do use many WDC 2TB to 4TB 2.5 inch externals. However for server and desktop internal drive purchases I am not sure what I would purchase if I had to make a purchase soon. I was getting almost always HGST internal drives for 5+ years and those have been exceptional but there is no HGST anymore. Recently we have had a bit of a budget crunch so no upgrades and we are running at over 90% capacity on our raid servers. I am not really a fan of either of the remaining manufacturers.
 
