Whats the deal with Seagate?

I'm taking my time trying to plan out the storage expansion on my machine, in the near-term for Plex storage expansion and later for surveillance storage. This build is my first foray with WD HDDs, or any WD drives for that matter. I have a 10TB 7200RPM Purple for my surveillance storage and a 6TB 5400RPM Blue for Plex. I run the OS and store personal files on SSD on both this machine and my laptop, and I'm pretty well satisfied with my selections of Samsung SSDs. But when it comes to HDDs prior to this setup, I've only ever had experience with Seagate drives. But it seems Seagate get a lot of slack about being unreliable around here, and I'm curious as to why this is. Not doubting what anyone is saying just more wondering what exactly the issues are and how commonly they occur.



I've only owned laptops prior to this (3 to be specific), and all came with Seagate HDDs. My last laptop, an Asus N73JQ which I still own and use, initially came with a Seagate Momentus 750GB HDD. At the time of purchase, I also bought a second identical Seagate drive since my laptop has 2 drive bays. A few years later one of the drives crashed, but that is the only drive of any kind that I've owned that has crashed. I actually very surprisingly was able to recover the data just last week when I decided to give it a go out of the blue. The drive had been sitting in a drawer wrapped in a paper towel for 5 years lol. Got the data but the drive was still giving read/write errors, so now its trash. Anyway, I replaced both drives in the laptop with Samsung SSDs and never looked back.



Now that I'm getting into the big storage arena, HDDs are obviously a must. The consumer market is flooded with Seagate HHDs – general purpose, eco, NAS, surveillance, etc. And obviously for every type of Seagate drive there is, you pretty well bet there's an equivalent WD option (or is it the other way around?). Point is, I'm trying to figure out if I would be causing myself a headache by running Seagate drives. WD seems fairly comparable in price, but are they the best option? Admittedly, I know very little about Toshiba and HP drives. I just know that I hear them mentioned from time to time.



So if you trying to build out your Plex server storage and surveillance storage on a Windows machine, which HDDs would you choose and why?