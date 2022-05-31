What's the deal with Honeywell PTM-7950 paste? Scam / Legit?

I've been seeing posts about Honeywell PTM-7950 (or -7958) phase-change thermal paste, mainly on reddit. They say it's the bees' knees, and also only available from one website in china with questionable reputation. I see no mention of it on [H].If it is what they say, its performance (8.5w/mk) is somewhere between premium heat goop and liquid metal and has advantages over both.What do you folks think?