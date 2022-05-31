What's the deal with Honeywell PTM-7950 paste? Scam / Legit?

I've been seeing posts about Honeywell PTM-7950 (or -7958) phase-change thermal paste, mainly on reddit. They say it's the bees' knees, and also only available from one website in china with questionable reputation. I see no mention of it on [H].
If it is what they say, its performance (8.5w/mk) is somewhere between premium heat goop and liquid metal and has advantages over both.
What do you folks think?
https://www.reddit.com/r/LenovoLegion/comments/rn3xhg/back_to_stock_tim_honeywell_tpm_7950/
https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLaptops/comments/u1dalh/7950_ptm_question/
https://www.ebuy7.com/index.php?route=product/search&search=Honeywell 7950
https://www.scamadviser.com/check-website/ebuy7.com
https://thermalmanagement.honeywell...-ltm6300-pcm45f-ptm5000-series-data-sheet.pdf
If it is what they say, its performance (8.5w/mk) is somewhere between premium heat goop and liquid metal and has advantages over both.
What do you folks think?
https://www.reddit.com/r/LenovoLegion/comments/rn3xhg/back_to_stock_tim_honeywell_tpm_7950/
https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLaptops/comments/u1dalh/7950_ptm_question/
https://www.ebuy7.com/index.php?route=product/search&search=Honeywell 7950
https://www.scamadviser.com/check-website/ebuy7.com
https://thermalmanagement.honeywell...-ltm6300-pcm45f-ptm5000-series-data-sheet.pdf