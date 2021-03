my stash of old/spare 120mm fans just got wiped out today (discovered in addition to the noisy fan, the other two OEM fans in one of my cases had also died, as had one of my salvaged spares). Most of my systems still run on them, so I'd like to have a spare or two on hand for the next time one goes out; and I'm thinking having a spare or two for my newer system with 140's might not be a bad idea because it's getting up there in years too.