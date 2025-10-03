Whats the consensus on the Asus/Xbox handheld?

I'm looking at getting a handheld and after the announcement with price info, I heard some bitching about the price of the Xbox/Asus handheld.
For the price the specs look OK to me and the alternative I was looking into was a high-end tablet to replace my Samsung Tab S7 Plus since you can now emulate PC on android and I have a working Apollo setup for game streaming. The Asus/xbox is apealing to me becuase its cheaper, probably better performance overall, and I don't really need a new tablet.
Is this thing really a ripoff? The selection down under is sparse and it's looking pretty compelling from my perspective.
