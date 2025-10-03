  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Whats the consensus on the Asus/Xbox handheld?

I'm looking at getting a handheld and after the announcement with price info, I heard some bitching about the price of the Xbox/Asus handheld.

For the price the specs look OK to me and the alternative I was looking into was a high-end tablet to replace my Samsung Tab S7 Plus since you can now emulate PC on android and I have a working Apollo setup for game streaming. The Asus/xbox is apealing to me becuase its cheaper, probably better performance overall, and I don't really need a new tablet.

Is this thing really a ripoff? The selection down under is sparse and it's looking pretty compelling from my perspective.
 
Well shit, the MSI claw looks like a better option. The specs are identical, same price, but the Claw has an 8" screen vs the Asus 7".
 
They're two of the better options on an outgoing generation.

If you want to dip a toe into this style of gaming, you might be better served with a cheap refurb Deck, or just waiting for more Strix options.
 
Axman said:
an outgoing generation.
Click to expand...
Say what now? I'm confused, both of these handhelds are the newest offerings from MSI and Asus.

I was just watching a comparison on youtube from 2 months ago (pre release) and one thing I did not notice was that they don't use the same APU, the MSI has the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme whereas the Asus has the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme.
Since I have a dock and a wireless KB and Mouse I can write this off as a business expense since it is a full PC with windows.
 
