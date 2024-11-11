What's the best X870E motherboard for under $500?

I like the new chipset. I just don't understand why it's so expensive. Is there a best board in this category?

Which has most features, highest performance, reliability of booting, and/or bang for the buck?

I'm planning to buy a 9800X3D and an X870E motherboard to house the beast. Probably with 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

Any recommendations or first hand accounts? What motherboards should I be looking at?

What speed memory do I need? Don't need overkill just good performance in games for reasonable value.
 
IMO, Asrock is the best choice for AM5, in general (BIOS quality, not setting crazy features and voltages, RAM compatibility)

And for X870 boards, they make the best use of the PCIe lanes, for storage. They don't cut GPU bandwidth in half when occupying M.2 slots (Asus and Gigabyte) and they don't cut bandwidth to the USB 4 ports or disable them entirely (MSI). USB 4 is a mandated feature for X870 --- and MSI goes and configures the lanes like that.....:facepalm:

Asrock's Nova board has nearly all of the features of their Taichi boards, but in ATX format instead of EATX. Including 5Gb LAN. In fact the only real feature it is missing compared to their EATX boards, is a 4th NVME slot.

If you don't care about 5Gb LAN. Their Steel Legend and Riptide are the next ones down which makes sense.

Only differences between the Riptide and Steel Legend: Riptide has Intel Killer LAN. Steel Legend is white.

Asrock also is using standard threads for wireless Antennae. Some of us have aftermarket Antenna ;)

If you want EATX, there is zero feature difference between the Taichi and the Taichi Lite. The only difference is aesthetics.
 
Well for me I'm getting the Asus ProArt as it actually allows you to use some PCIe slots still.

Still has a load of stuff I don't need like wi-fi/10Gb/USB4 C but thems the breaks if you want to use slots.
 
daglesj said:
Well for me I'm getting the Asus ProArt as it actually allows you to use some PCIe slots still.

Still has a load of stuff I don't need like wi-fi/10Gb/USB4 C but thems the breaks if you want to use slots.
When you do, you plan on some o/c? If so post the results because I’m also upgrading soon and debating between Asrock and ASUS at the moment.
 
daglesj said:
Well for me I'm getting the Asus ProArt as it actually allows you to use some PCIe slots still.

Still has a load of stuff I don't need like wi-fi/10Gb/USB4 C but thems the breaks if you want to use slots.
Looks like it still hase some Lane conflicts:

PCIEX16(G5)_2 shares bandwidth with M.2_2 slot. When M.2_2 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8, and PCIEX16(G5)_2 will run at x4.
 
learners permit said:
Tomahawk is atx and has 2 gen 5 NVMEs that don't affect X16 on the primary graphics slot.
I pointed this out already but:

** USB 40Gbps Type-C ports on the back panel and M2_2 slot share PCIe 5.0 x4 bandwidth. Both run at PCIe 5.0 x2 when a device is installed in the M2_2 slot. You can switch M2_2 to PCIe 5.0 x4 in the BIOS, but this will disable the USB 40Gbps Type-C ports


USB4 is a "big" new mandated feature for X870. And then MSI goes and compromises it or disables it, if you want to use your second M.2 slot. :facepalm:

Asrock is the only brand I've seen whom don't create an obvious downside, to using their M.2 slots on X870.
 
uOpt said:
Why does it say 256 GB RAM max? Are 64 GB UDIMMS coming?
Yes.

vjhawk said:
Which has most features, highest performance, reliability of booting, and/or bang for the buck?
Buy what has the features you need/want, not stuff you'll never use. The "chipset" is exactly the same this generation, if you're talking about the actual chips in an X870E board vs X670E. Promontory 21, two of them in the E models.

Tabs at the bottom: (Can someone tell me how to disable embedding Google docs?)

View: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1NQHkDEcgDPm34Mns3C93K6SJoBnua-x9O-y_6hv8sPs/edit?gid=2064683589#gid=2064683589

For some perspective regarding performance, a $140 Asrock B650M-HDV/M.2 is going to perform the same with an 8-core chip like the 9800x3D as a $700 X870E Hero. As long as you know that going in and don't have some false understanding that an X board is going to somehow allow you to overclock better. RAM overclocking might even be better given that Asrock is a 1DPC board. I know people right now tinkering with DDR5-8000 (granted gear 2) on that particular board. (i'm not suggesting buying it)

Now, if you were buying a 9950x and going for world records with exotic cooling, this is where things like VRM's might matter. Certainly not on a little 8-core with standard cooling.

Reliability, the only answer you're going to get from anyone here will be an opinion based on the few boards they've had or tainted by the one board that failed them. Again, understand that going in and try not to let it sway you. People own Asrock, Asus, Gigabyte and MSI boards all around and are happy with them. Focus on the product, not the brand.

What you should be concerning yourself with is does the board have the I/O I want and need and is it in my price bracket. From there, I'd ask is this a board others have or would buy? Why or why not? Something relevant that might actually limit your choices (and is important to me) would be the inclusion of a POST code readout.

That all being said, the aforementioned Taichi Lite looks solid to me, though knowing what I know now, I'd never buy the X series boards anymore, simply pointless for my needs. The B650E Taichi Lite was a superstar when it was $240.[/URL]
 
chameleoneel said:
Looks like it still hase some Lane conflicts:

PCIEX16(G5)_2 shares bandwidth with M.2_2 slot. When M.2_2 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8, and PCIEX16(G5)_2 will run at x4.
The weird thing is the X670E ProArt isn't configured like that. The M2 slot shares bandwidth with the third PCIEx16 slot that normally runs at x4.

M.2_3 slot shares bandwidth with PCIEX16_3. When PCIEX16_3 is in operation after adjusting the BIOS settings, M.2_3 slot will only run at PCIe x2 mode.
Lots of good info here. Right now I’m leaning to x870e taichi lite. I’ll be doing my new build in January so I hope all the parts are available then.

Am I correct to assume I should be looking for DDR5 8000 ram for this motherboard?
 
The Taichi Lite is a great board if you don't mind the limited PCIe slot config. I personally went with Gigabyte because I wanted the extra slots, and have had a great experience with my Gigabyte X570 board.
 
vjhawk said:
Lots of good info here. Right now I’m leaning to x870e taichi lite. I’ll be doing my new build in January so I hope all the parts are available then.

Am I correct to assume I should be looking for DDR5 8000 ram for this motherboard?
6000 c30 is the sweet spot. maybe 62/400 any higher and it start messing with other things and degrades perf.
 
chameleoneel said:
Asrock is the only brand I've seen whom don't create an obvious downside, to using their M.2 slots on X870.
Maybe my next motherboard will be Asrock rather than ASUS. I've been using ASUS boards exclusively since like 2000.

Can anyone comment on Asrock BIOS vs ASUS BIOS.
 
Ski said:
When you do, you plan on some o/c? If so post the results because I’m also upgrading soon and debating between Asrock and ASUS at the moment.
No, no overclocking this time. I'll jusy use standard boost. I have to pay for my electricty and upgrading to a 9900X from a Intel 5960X is like a 300% boost as it is so...I'm good.
 
chameleoneel said:
Looks like it still hase some Lane conflicts:

PCIEX16(G5)_2 shares bandwidth with M.2_2 slot. When M.2_2 is enabled, PCIEX16(G5)_1 will run x8, and PCIEX16(G5)_2 will run at x4.
I dont need more than 1 M.2 slot, two tops and I dont need PCIe5 or even 4 for those for my usage. I just need the three PCIe slots to give me enough bandwidth to tun my 6700XT and two P4800X Optane drives. The 6700XT will run fine at PCIe 5 x8.

I can even switch off USB4 if I need to.

I do hate the fact that 10 years from building my HEDT rig, I now how to slum it with current tech.
 
Newegg has a combo deal, ASUS Crosshair x870e Hero + 9800x3d for $1009. Saves about $170, and the only way to get the CPU from them atm (and probably in other combo's). 9800x3d on it's own shows out of stock, the combo is in stock.

x870e chipset solution is 2 chips instead of 1, and better uses pcie planes, plus it has 4 more total lanes. the extra 4 lanes is why I am finally moving from my HEDT system (Rampage VI extreme encore + 10900x) because it has enough lanes for my stuff. Still will have to run the GPU in x8 but that is still as much bandwidth as I currently have with 16 pcie3 lanes.
 
Asrock X870E Nova Wifi or Asrock X870E Taichi / Taichi Lite (basically same PCB less RGB stuffs).

Asrock has great AM5 BIOS and these boards are superb build quality and features. We're talking plenty of USB, NVME, plenty competent VRM, POST code, and even 20k capacitors.

For 64GB of memory I'd suggest the kit I have SP064GXLWU60AFDG (whiteish) or SU064GXLWU60AFDFAB (black/RGB). 6000MHz C30 is the sweet spot, you can probably do a 6400 kit or manually tune to this speed on this kit if you really want to push performance. This is Hynix and will work with the low effort timings by buildzoid.
 
philb2 said:
Maybe, but didn't they die because of capacitor failure issues? IIRC
Probably because of Capacitor plague

Abit was awesome to me because Oskar Wu was an engineer there who later moved onto DFI Lanparty and those were solid boards too. Absolutely legendary engineer.

philb2 said:
Agree on the slots. How is the BIOS on your Gigabyte?
I helped a friend upgrade BIOS on a Gigabyte B650 Gaming X on a discord video call. We went through alot of the BIOS to set it up. They have decent PBO presets and everything you would want to see is in there.

I prefer the look and layout and Asrock more, and they also don't lag behind on releasing AGESA updates. Gigabyte is often slower to update and it's only beta ending in a letter (like F32b instead of F32 a "stable" BIOS). I mean just because it's beta it will likely still work but why can't they validate it quicker?
 
1731618216537.png
 
daglesj said:
I dont need more than 1 M.2 slot, two tops and I dont need PCIe5 or even 4 for those for my usage. I just need the three PCIe slots to give me enough bandwidth to tun my 6700XT and two P4800X Optane drives. The 6700XT will run fine at PCIe 5 x8.

I can even switch off USB4 if I need to.

I do hate the fact that 10 years from building my HEDT rig, I now how to slum it with current tech.
Get one of those dual U.2 drive pcie cards, and put it in the second slot of probably any x870e mobo you chose. GPU will run in x8, and there will be x8 in the second slot to run the 2 Optane drives. You just have to enable pcie lane bifurcation. Double check the manual before you buy a mobo, but I would expect all of them to support pcie lane bifurcation.

Pcie adapter like this one: https://www.amazon.com/Splitter-Fun...8108&sprefix=u.2+pcie+adapter,aps,140&sr=8-33
 
learners permit said:
Tomahawk is atx and has 2 gen 5 NVMEs that don't affect X16 on the primary graphics slot.
This is good information. Is that a regular X870? Or is it an X870E? Is there a difference between the X870 and X870E? It's unfortunate that the tomahawk still has the same black and yellow color scheme as I'm sure no one appreciates that color combination.
 
GoodBoy said:
Get one of those dual U.2 drive pcie cards, and put it in the second slot of probably any x870e mobo you chose. GPU will run in x8, and there will be x8 in the second slot to run the 2 Optane drives. You just have to enable pcie lane bifurcation. Double check the manual before you buy a mobo, but I would expect all of them to support pcie lane bifurcation.

Pcie adapter like this one: https://www.amazon.com/Splitter-Function-Bifurcation-Motherboard-Required/dp/B0DGGFWHV9/ref=sr_1_33?crid=2G5TJ9ALCVXRT&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Rrvc0CcfZcD3W9zrZcqSG8QwZnD2WJeFswG3S_8VRyGru0NxOs6UNYaraMwWkpvRWMQZL9zZ62RUhKXaGj79W1SBAQVQs2voE4R6GmP9_NLH2bTYel2JpOgUwV4rARV6F4N393mnFZHcdrr69q-iY4VPF4qucI9OvecSl5485nk_zvVJtJjHq-aAHZikzDdL.-vO6r7jpjmv5ZvaJRqy6TZySADcKGPDfo2Ewba9O128&dib_tag=se&keywords=u.2+pcie+adapter&qid=1731648108&sprefix=u.2+pcie+adapter,aps,140&sr=8-33
The P4800X Optanes are not both U.2 types unfortunately. One is a U.2 in an adapter and the other is a full PCIe card. Great idea though! Ta!

I have toyed with the idea of gertrting another U.2.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
Is there a difference between the X870 and X870E?
X870 has one chipset. X870E has two chipsets. So typically, the main difference you'll see is more available PCIe lanes. Always look at the specifications overview for a quick glance and then dive into the manual when you want to learn more.

Petition to bring back block diagrams in the manual from every board vendor.
 
Dopamin3 said:
X870 has one chipset. X870E has two chipsets.
Huh? Why????
Dopamin3 said:
So typically, the main difference you'll see is more available PCIe lanes. Always look at the specifications overview for a quick glance and then dive into the manual when you want to learn more.
Good point. But still, why 2 chipsets?
Dopamin3 said:
Petition to bring back block diagrams in the manual from every board vendor.
I think my fanboy favorite, ASUS, already does this.
 
