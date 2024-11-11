What's the best X870E motherboard for under $500?

uOpt said: Why does it say 256 GB RAM max? Are 64 GB UDIMMS coming? Click to expand...

Which has most features, highest performance, reliability of booting, and/or bang for the buck?

Yes.Buy what has the features you need/want, not stuff you'll never use. The "chipset" is exactly the same this generation, if you're talking about the actual chips in an X870E board vs X670E. Promontory 21, two of them in the E models.For some perspective regarding performance, a $140 Asrock B650M-HDV/M.2 is going to perform the same with an 8-core chip like the 9800x3D as a $700 X870E Hero. As long as you know that going in and don't have some false understanding that an X board is going to somehow allow you to overclock better. RAM overclocking might even be better given that Asrock is a 1DPC board. I know people right now tinkering with DDR5-8000 (granted gear 2) on that particular board. (i'm not suggesting buying it)Now, if you were buying a 9950x and going for world records with exotic cooling, this is where things like VRM's might matter. Certainly not on a little 8-core with standard cooling.Reliability, the only answer you're going to get from anyone here will be an opinion based on the few boards they've had or tainted by the one board that failed them. Again, understand that going in and try not to let it sway you. People own Asrock, Asus, Gigabyte and MSI boards all around and are happy with them. Focus on the product, not the brand.What yoube concerning yourself with is does the board have the I/O I want and need and is it in my price bracket. From there, I'd ask is this a board others have or would buy? Why or why not? Something relevant that might actually limit your choices (and is important to me) would be the inclusion of a POST code readout.That all being said, the aforementioned Taichi Lite looks solid to me, though knowing what I know now, I'd never buy the X series boards anymore, simply pointless for my needs. The B650E Taichi Lite was a superstar when it was $240.