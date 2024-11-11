What's the best X870E motherboard for under $500?

I like the new chipset. I just don't understand why it's so expensive. Is there a best board in this category?
Which has most features, highest performance, reliability of booting, and/or bang for the buck?
I'm planning to buy a 9800X3D and an X870E motherboard to house the beast. Probably with 64GB of DDR5 RAM.
Any recommendations or first hand accounts? What motherboards should I be looking at?
What speed memory do I need? Don't need overkill just good performance in games for reasonable value.
