what's the best way to get rtx 3080 on launch day?

Burned_Follower
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 12, 2020
- Messages
- 9
my current plan is to just go to NVIDIA's website and just order it online because i'm assuming that's how that works. am i right?
would they also be on a computer store's shelf on launch day? i'm going to a microcenter tomorrow to ask, but thought i'd ask here as well because i never got a video card on launch day before.
would they also be on a computer store's shelf on launch day? i'm going to a microcenter tomorrow to ask, but thought i'd ask here as well because i never got a video card on launch day before.