What’s the best remote desktop option with unattended access for clients?

Hi!
I sometimes help my parents with their computers fixing problems, installing programs and so on. For that, I’m looking for a remote access app that supports unattended access, so they don’t have to confirm the connection every time. What applications do you recommend? Both computers are running Windows 11, but if it can also work on Mac, that would be a plus.
Thanks!
