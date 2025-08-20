  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
What’s the best remote desktop option with unattended access for clients?

Hi!
I sometimes help my parents with their computers fixing problems, installing programs and so on. For that, I’m looking for a remote access app that supports unattended access, so they don’t have to confirm the connection every time. What applications do you recommend? Both computers are running Windows 11, but if it can also work on Mac, that would be a plus.
Thanks!
 
teamview is what i used to use. if it was just windows to windows (pro +), you can just setup remote desktop.
 
At a previous job I used TightVNC. Worked great across Windows, Linux, and Mac. The only catch is I would never put any remote access software on the Internet. I would say set up a VPN server at your parents place. Connect to that when needed, remote in, fix what you need to fix, and then disconnect.
 
