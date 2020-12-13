What's the best 4k 32" monitor I can get for $500 or less?

I'm looking for a 4k 32" monitor to view 4k content on. just 4k videos & high resolution pictures. I just want to see what all the hype is about. so what can you recommend I get for a great viewing experience? can a 4k gaming monitor give me what I'm looking for? I'm not looking for a good visual gaming experience, but am looking for a good 4k video visual experience. hope I explained myself well enough. although I'll appreciate anything anyone can recommend me, I'm looking for someone with 4k monitor experiences. - but still, don't be afraid to recommend me something anyway.



Oh, and the reason I want it to be 32" is because I heard that anything less would not be a great experience. is this true?