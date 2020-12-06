What's taking so long? Corsair modular cable for RTX 12-pin

Corsair announced they would have a modular cable for the new RTX founders cards using the 12 pin connector, but I think the cable is harder to find than the GPUs themselves. What's going on here? I wouldn't think it would be too difficult for a PSU manufacturer to run some wire through a plastic connector. It's been 3 months since they announced it and I don't think the cable has been in stock once on their site. Even though it's $20 and it should be free..... they still can't seem to get it in stock.

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...-Supplies/12-pin-GPU-Power-Cable/p/CP-8920274
 
