What's our industry rule of thumb when it comes to double sided NVMe drive? avoid it? if not, how do you cool the back side?

does most brand only c/w single side NVMe ? even the 4TB ver.? or does the industry still make double sided? as I'm at Crucial for e.g., they don't show photo of the back up , so how does anyone what's the back side?

regardless, how do you fix the lack of heat sink on the back side of any double sided NVMe? do we just avoid buying double sided? what does most people do? or is double sided NVME a thing of the past?
 
The Western Digital SN850X 4TB I bought recently was double sided, despite the articles and user posts I'd read stating it was single sided. I just have some air flowing across it and so far has stayed in a reasonable temp range (idle: high 30s, copying for 10 min continuously: low 40s).
 
The double-sided ones do and will pop up. And yes, they heat up. But, like Okatis said, you simply have to take care to get airflow going.
 
