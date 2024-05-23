What's our industry rule of thumb when it comes to double sided NVMe drive? avoid it? if not, how do you cool the back side?

Happy Hopping
does most brand only c/w single side NVMe ? even the 4TB ver.? or does the industry still make double sided? as I'm at Crucial for e.g., they don't show photo of the back up , so how does anyone what's the back side?
regardless, how do you fix the lack of heat sink on the back side of any double sided NVMe? do we just avoid buying double sided? what does most people do? or is double sided NVME a thing of the past?
