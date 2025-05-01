What's next for Codemasters?

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,057
https://www.ea.com/games/ea-sports-wrc/wrc-24/news/wrc-development-updateDear Rally Community,
Every great journey eventually finds its finish line, and today, we announce that we've reached the end of the road working on WRC.
After releasing EA SPORTS WRC in 2023, the 2024 season, including the recently released Hard Chargers Content pack, will be our last expansion.
For now, we are pausing development plans on future rally titles. Rest assured, EA SPORTS WRC will continue to be available for existing and new players. We hope it remains a source of joy, excitement, and the thrill of rally racing. We've poured our hearts into making it for fans, and we know you'll keep the passion alive.
I still remember Colin McRae Rally on the PS1, good times.