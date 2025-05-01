  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
What's next for Codemasters?

Dear Rally Community,

Every great journey eventually finds its finish line, and today, we announce that we've reached the end of the road working on WRC.

After releasing EA SPORTS WRC in 2023, the 2024 season, including the recently released Hard Chargers Content pack, will be our last expansion.

For now, we are pausing development plans on future rally titles. Rest assured, EA SPORTS WRC will continue to be available for existing and new players. We hope it remains a source of joy, excitement, and the thrill of rally racing. We've poured our hearts into making it for fans, and we know you'll keep the passion alive.
https://www.ea.com/games/ea-sports-wrc/wrc-24/news/wrc-development-update

1746119357099.png

I still remember Colin McRae Rally on the PS1, good times.
 
