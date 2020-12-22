What's in the Covid relief bill? 10 years prison for illegal streaming.

tangoseal said: 900 billion of which almost all of it sent overseas and the little taxpayer gets 600 bucks Click to expand...

The 120 billion in unemployment benefit is also mostly to the little taxpayer I would imagineThe breakdown seem to be:$286 billion In direct aid (the $600 or the extended/extra unemployment benefit)$325 billions for small business (mostly covering part of their payroll)$ 82 billions for schools$ 69 billions for the vaccination and testing campaign and other healthcare extra spending$ 45 billions for transportation infrastructure and closed transport industry payroll support$ 25 billions for americans rental assistance$ 13 billions boosting SNAP benefits$ 2 billions to space force (?)$ 35 billions in clean energy R&D (?)I guess the ? part is some strange dealing, I will sign this if you give me something for my space force,How does that make sense ? If you do this give us some clean energy moneyHow does that make sense ? Ok, we can both agree to have our toys thrown in that 900 billions, 30-40 billions more who is counting.Does that rely qualify to almost all of it sent overseas ? Does it need some step for that to happen, i.e. that people will use that money to buy stuff from oversea with ? That loaning to small American business is all being funneled oversea ?i.e. why is this in tech news, can someone move it or is it because there is no actuality forum to start with ?