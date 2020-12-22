What's in the Covid relief bill? 10 years prison for illegal streaming.

relapse808
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 11, 2005
- Messages
- 1,234
The 120 billion in unemployment benefit is also mostly to the little taxpayer I would imagine900 billion of which almost all of it sent overseas and the little taxpayer gets 600 bucks
$35 Billion for Green Energy in this bill. What does Green Energy have to do with getting people money who are unemployed to feed their families?
https://techcrunch.com/2020/12/21/n...udes-35-2-billion-for-new-energy-initiatives/
What a flippin joke.
Maybe there is a reason for it, but China ownership of US federal debt is virtually the same has say Japan and lower than 10 year's ago, but one seem to get much more attention than the other, is it because it is new or there is more to it ? For example Brazil+UK+Ireland+Swiss ownership of US federal debt is similar to China, to give a sense of scale.Look the U.S. can't completely secede to Chinese rule without being so massively in debt we have no option but to accept their financial "assistance."