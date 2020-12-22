What's in the Covid relief bill? 10 years prison for illegal streaming.

Sounds like fair legislation if you actually read the article rather than just the headline.
 
Look the U.S. can't completely secede to Chinese rule without being so massively in debt we have no option but to accept their financial "assistance."
 
tangoseal said:
900 billion of which almost all of it sent overseas and the little taxpayer gets 600 bucks
The 120 billion in unemployment benefit is also mostly to the little taxpayer I would imagine

The breakdown seem to be:
$286 billion In direct aid (the $600 or the extended/extra unemployment benefit)
$325 billions for small business (mostly covering part of their payroll)
$ 82 billions for schools
$ 69 billions for the vaccination and testing campaign and other healthcare extra spending
$ 45 billions for transportation infrastructure and closed transport industry payroll support
$ 25 billions for americans rental assistance
$ 13 billions boosting SNAP benefits
$ 2 billions to space force (?)
$ 35 billions in clean energy R&D (?)

I guess the ? part is some strange dealing, I will sign this if you give me something for my space force,
How does that make sense ? If you do this give us some clean energy money
How does that make sense ? Ok, we can both agree to have our toys thrown in that 900 billions, 30-40 billions more who is counting.

Does that rely qualify to almost all of it sent overseas ? Does it need some step for that to happen, i.e. that people will use that money to buy stuff from oversea with ? That loaning to small American business is all being funneled oversea ?

i.e. why is this in tech news, can someone move it or is it because there is no actuality forum to start with ?
 
Krenum said:
$35 Billion for Green Energy in this bill. What does Green Energy have to do with getting people money who are unemployed to feed their families?
https://techcrunch.com/2020/12/21/n...udes-35-2-billion-for-new-energy-initiatives/

What a flippin joke.
Creating jobs and helping to ensure that the US doesn’t completely cede a rapidly growing sector to the Chinese? Green energy is the future worldwide, I know I’d rather have the US leading the space and exporting all that equipment. Easier to be angry about it though rather than think it through.
 
FlawleZ said:
Look the U.S. can't completely secede to Chinese rule without being so massively in debt we have no option but to accept their financial "assistance."
Maybe there is a reason for it, but China ownership of US federal debt is virtually the same has say Japan and lower than 10 year's ago, but one seem to get much more attention than the other, is it because it is new or there is more to it ? For example Brazil+UK+Ireland+Swiss ownership of US federal debt is similar to China, to give a sense of scale.

Would be curious to see the Facebook, Apple and Google ownership of US external debt via the luxemberough/cayman island/ireland of the world if it is not starting to rival those of major state.
 
It's ok guys, "not less than $1,482,000,000 shall be made available to support implementation of the Indo-Pacific Strategy and the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018"! Now that's what I call some Covid relief.
 
I deleted all m replies. Im not going down with the HMS Banhammer when the Mod Torpedo hits.
 
