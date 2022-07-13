What's everyone's thoughts about Phillips upcoming and Indiegogo crowdfunded short throw projector?

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
Phillips upcoming Screeneo U4 short throw projector has been on indiegogo for some time marketing pre orders.
While I know it's not the latest and greatest, but for roughly $650 this thing looks pretty kick ass.
Any of you thinking of picking one up? They're about half off for preordering before the full release in August. If any time is worth buying it, it would be now.
Just curious what you all think of it in terms of practicality and overall as a projector. Overhyped or not?
Cinematic immersion with vibrant colors and deep contrast wherever you are. Ultra Short Throw projection means room size doesn't matter.
A crystal clear image projection measuring up to 120", with just 22.2 inches (56.5cm) between Screeneo U4 and the projection surface.
Make the most of every square inch/cm when you can position your projector less than a foot away from the projection screen. 7.7in (19.5cm) from the wall gets you an 60” image while 12in (30.5cm) gets you 80” and 22.2in (56.5cm) for 120".
SPECS -
