If the GPU usage is dropping at the same time as the framerates drops occur, would that say that the videocard is waiting on the CPU (maybe game physics, etc) but the CPU usage doesn't go much over 50%? So before I waste money on the wrong hardware I need some insight. Specs are:



6700k @ 4.4GHz

2080 TI Core OC'd +147Mhz, Ram OC'd 407Mhz.

16GB PC-4100

Samsung NVME M.2 SSD