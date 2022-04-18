What's a popular Blu-ray Audio or DVD-Audio authoring software

I got a friend who rip a blu-ray audio disc to me. It contains 14 songs, all WMV files, and a total of 2.6GB on those 14 songs.

I have a few questions:



1) what is a good and popular blu-ray audio or dvd-audio authoring software? I always try Nero 2017, but they don't make Blu-ray audio disc or DVD-audio disc



2) since those 14 songs is only 2.6GB, can I make a DVD-Audio disc instead? Or does it has to be blu-ray audio disc