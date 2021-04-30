what's a good online store that sell PC games and accept paypal?

Happy Hopping

I normally buy the game that c/w CD / DVD. I am hoping if there is 1 on line retailer that sells most of them, so I can order it via paypal, and have them mail me the CD/ DVD

if not, I can go w/ an online retailer that allows download of the manufacturers' games, and accept paypal as payment.

I prefer not to go to each manufacturer's website, and buy them 1 at a time

any suggestion for a few names?
 
Domingo

Domingo

If you don't care about having the physical disks, most online stores take PayPal. Steam, Epic, GOG, etc.
Ditto with gray market resellers like CDKeys and GMG.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

Games these days pretty much come to market as unfinished betas first that are rushed by the game developer’s upper management and the developers then are forced to finish up the really glaring bugs/issues via a continuing series of huge multi-gigabyte patch's that completely invalidate whatever game content there was on the original CD/DVD media.

That’s why I stopped buying games on physical media long ago - you are just buying something that needs to be completely gutted and replaced using downloads. Steam makes it much easier to just buy everything you want in one spot. Not saying to not be you and swim against the stream, just that there isn’t really a lot of choice out there for what you are looking for besides using something like Amazon.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Welcome to 2021 everything is digital for PC games just because the game is easier to update and distribute. Even Walmart sells empty boxes with codes in them.


The pros for digital distribution is stuff like refunds and cheaper prices for the consumer and updates.

If you really want hard copies if the game you can buy a PS5 but even that method is met with constant updates.
 
