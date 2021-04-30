what's a good online store that sell PC games and accept paypal?

Games these days pretty much come to market as unfinished betas first that are rushed by the game developer’s upper management and the developers then are forced to finish up the really glaring bugs/issues via a continuing series of huge multi-gigabyte patch's that completely invalidate whatever game content there was on the original CD/DVD media.



That’s why I stopped buying games on physical media long ago - you are just buying something that needs to be completely gutted and replaced using downloads. Steam makes it much easier to just buy everything you want in one spot. Not saying to not be you and swim against the stream, just that there isn’t really a lot of choice out there for what you are looking for besides using something like Amazon.