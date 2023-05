I need this to connect to the Opti blu-ray player, so I select visually see a list of songs from a USB stick and play them, so I don't need a big screen, and space is limited, as the blu-ray player connects to a DAC etc. So just a tiny display to see a song list is all I care about. But it has to have a HDMI port. And since the screen size is small, would they have it in OLED?