What's a decent motherboard for 285k

Overblod

Overblod

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Mar 28, 2018
Messages
181
I am planning on 285k building, currently on 12900k, it was a microcenter combo. Didn't really research motherboards in a long time... What's popular these days? Looking at a MSI Tomahawk or maybe upgrade to a Taichi, no higher than 350. I won't be going crazy with overclocking, might play around a little bit, so that's not a huge criteria, just want a solid, reliable, no nonsense motherboard. I remember back in the days, all solid all Japanese capacitors was a thing, not sure it's still there?
 
