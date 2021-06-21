Whatever happened with all the capacitor issues on RTX cards?

Hi all,



I'm in a position to get an RTX 3090 for an extremely good price through my work, the only issue is that they're only working with Gigabyte.

Usually it's not an issue but I remember that Gigabyte was one of the companies that didn't use what was considered "good" capacitors on any of their products when that whole issue broke out last year.



I tried to google new info on it but I only get results from September when various companies responded regarding this issue.



Is it no longer an issue? Was it resolved somehow?



Thanks